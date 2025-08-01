Air ambulance and emergency services at scene of collision in Rugby
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Dunchurch Road, Rugby, this afternoon (Friday).
The road is closed and motorists are urged to take another route.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Motorists are advised to take an alternative route while road closures are in place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.