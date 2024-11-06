Appeal to find missing boy who is believed to have travelled to Rugby from London

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:13 BST
Rayan was last seen last week.
Rayan was last seen last week.
Warwickshire Police has issued an appeal to find a boy who is believed to have travelled to Rugby from London.

Rayan was last seen last week. The 16-year-old was reported missing at the weekend and a search began.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and our now appealing for the public’s help in finding Rayan.

Any immediate sightings can be reported by calling 999. Any other information that could help officers find him can be provided by going to How to report a missing person | Warwickshire Police or calling 101.

