Bomb disposal team called to area of Leamington after 'historic device' found in river
Bomb disposal experts have been called to an area of Leamington after a ‘historic device’ was found in the River Leam.
Police have cordoned off the area around Newbold Comyn while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team assesses the device.
Leamington Police have said: “Although the leisure centre remains open, we ask that you avoid the area where possible as traffic is building.
"Thank you for your patience and please do come and speak to one of our officers if you have any concerns.”