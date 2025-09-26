A boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two bikes in Warwick.

The incident happened at around 6pm last night (Thursday September 25) in Shakespeare Avenue.

Last night the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Two motorbikes collided with each other which has resulted in a serious injury to one of the riders.”

A boy, who was a passenger on one of the bikes, was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a pushbike and an electric pushbike on Shakespeare Avenue in Warwick at 6.07pm and sent an ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a boy, a passenger on one of the bikes, who was treated for potentially serious injuries before he was conveyed to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 or going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ quoting log 340 of September 25.

This morning, the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team, have issued more information as well as continuing to appeal for residents to report nuisance.

A spokesperson said: “If you are a regular follower of our social media, you will see the work being done to tackle the illegal and antisocial use of motorbikes, offroad bikes, e-scooters, electric bikes etc. Over the last few months, we’ve seized over 100 of them.

“However, we’re still seeing people riding recklessly.

“Last night, a 12-year-old boy suffered very serious leg injuries after we believe he came off a bike or scooter in Warwick.

“A short time before we received reports of a group of young males on these vehicles, none of them wearing helmets, going round a roundabout the wrong way.”

Chief Inspector Simon Ryan, Policing Commander for South Warwickshire, added: “We can’t emphasise enough how important it is for parents to know what their kids are up to and understand the dangers of them riding off-road bikes and e-scooters, both to themselves and others.”

To report illegal or the antisocial use of bikes go to: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/dob-em