Breaking news: Police searching for missing Kenilworth man John Taylor have found a body
Police searching for missing Kenilworth man John Taylor have found a body.
On their Facebook page, Warwickshire Police have said: “We’re sorry to report that officers searching for missing man John Taylor have recovered a body from undergrowth near Kenilworth Castle.
“John went missing from Kenilworth on Tuesday December 3.
“His family has been informed.
"We’re now awaiting formal identification and we continue to support John's family.
“We ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and supported in the searches for John.”