Community rallies to help search for missing Kenilworth man

The community has rallied together to help search for a missing man from Kenilworth.

86-year-old John was reported missing on Tuesday morning (December 3).

Since then, officers have been searching the area with helicopters and police dogs as well as appealing for the public’s help.

Warwickshire Police released an image from dashcam footage showing John on Tuesday morning and what he was wearing when he went missing. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Crowds of people took to the streets of Kenilworth overnight in an effort to try and help find John.

Many drone operators also joined the search along with the police.

Free drinks were also being offered out to people as many search parties met at the Queen and Castle pub in a co-ordinated effort.

Many people are still out searching this morning (Thursday) as it becomes day three of the search.

A member of John’s family took to social media to thank everyone for their help in trying to find John.

A ‘Help Find John’ Facebook page has also been created to help.

On the page, Warwickshire Police posted to thank everyone but to also remind people not to put themselves at risk while searching.

The post said: “Hello everyone, we just wanted leave a message thanking everyone for their support in the search for John.

"We’re going to continue to have specialist teams searching in the area today.

"We welcome all offers of help but would remind people not to put themselves at risk and definitely don’t go in any water. Please report any information you think might help.”

Yesterday Warwickshire Police also issued an image from dashcam footage showing John yesterday morning and what he was wearing when he went missing.

If anyone sees John they should call 999 quoting incident number 158 of December 3.