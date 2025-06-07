Concern grows for missing Rugby man - have you seen Piotr?

Piotr, who is 41 years old, has been missing from his home in Rugby since 1pm last Saturday (May 31). Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Rugby.

Piotr, who is 41 years old, has been missing from his home in Rugby since 1pm last Saturday (May 31).

Piotr is a 5ft 7in tall white male with blonde hair. He is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt. He has tattoos over his arms and chest.

If anyone sees Piotr, they are being urged to call 999.

If anyone knows where Piotr is or can help officers find him, they can make a report through the force’s online web portal: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Remember to cite Incident 375 of June 6.