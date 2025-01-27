Do you recognise this woman? Police want to speak to her in connection with assault at Rugby Library

Do you recognise this woman?

Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault inside Rugby Library on December 1.

Warwickshire Police said: "She may have information which could assist with enquiries.

"If you recognise her, please call 101 quoting incident number 94 of 12 December.”

