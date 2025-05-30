Draycote Water search update: Missing man was on board boat with teenage son when it capsized near Rugby, say police

The missing man who police are searching for near Rugby was on board a boat with his teenage son when it capsized, officers said this afternoon.

Specialist search teams are still at Draycote Water after the man fell into the water yesterday (Thursday).

In their latest update, Warwickshire Police said this afternoon: "We are still at Draycote Water with our colleagues at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as we use specialists to search for a man who fell into the water yesterday afternoon.

"The man was on board a boat with his teenage son when it capsized. The son was quickly rescued and was found to not be injured.

Police at the scene at Draycote Water.

"The search for the father is ongoing, using various land and water search equipment and resources.

They added: "We are working tirelessly with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and we continue to ask that the public avoid the area so as not to distract our searchers.

"We will continue to issue updates when they are available.

"We thank you all for respecting the privacy of the family at this difficult time."