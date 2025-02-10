Driver dies after car crashes into tree in north Warwickshire

A driver has died after his car crashed into a tree in Nuneaton.

Two other people in the vehicle were injured, one seriously.

The incident happened shortly before 6am yesterday (Sunday February 9) on Nuthurst Lane, Nuneaton.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service responded to the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found the driver, a man, in a critical condition being given CPR by bystanders. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.

“A female passenger was also in a critical condition. She received advanced trauma care by the team before being conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.

“A second passenger, a man, was given treatment by crews for non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the same hospital for further checks.”