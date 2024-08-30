Driver in critical condition after crash in Rugby after having ‘medical incident at the wheel’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash in Rugby this morning (Friday August 30).

Ambulance crews believe the man "had a medical incident at the wheel".

As we reported earlier, the collision has led to the closure of Dunchurch Road between the roundabout leading to the Sainsbury's supermarket and the roundabout leading to Ashlawn Road.

Police initially said the crash involved two cars but the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said just one car was involved.

WMAS said it was called at 7.50am to Dunchurch Road in Rugby, to reports of "a one-car road traffic collision".

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene, with the air ambulance landing in the supermarket car park.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival we discovered a man who was the driver of the car, who is suspected to have had a medical incident at the wheel.

“Crews administered advanced life support to him at the scene which continued en route to University Hospital Coventry, where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment."