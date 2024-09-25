Driver rolls car onto its side after attempting 3-point turn on country road in south Warwickshire

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 13:11 BST
A driver who attempted a three-point turn in a Warwickshire country lane ended up rolling their car onto its side.

Luckily the driver escaped without any injuries. Warwickshire Police were called to the scene in Shotteswell this morning (Wednesday) to help the driver.

"We sorted out recovery for the vehicle and have now reopened the road," they said.

