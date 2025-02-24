Driver seriously injured after crash on A46 near Stoneleigh

A man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving left the carriageway and collided with a tree in near Stoneleigh.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police at 9.07pm following reports of a single car crash last night (Sunday February 23) on the A46 southbound, between junctions 4 and 5 near Stoneleigh.

Two ambulances, a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service and a paramedic officer responded to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived to find an overturned car down an embankment.

A driver has sustained serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Stoneleigh. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The driver, a man, was rapidly assessed and extricated from the vehicle and up the steep embankment with help from fire service colleagues.

"The man had sustained serious injuries and received trauma care at the scene before being conveyed by ambulance on blue lights and sirens to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”