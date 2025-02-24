Driver seriously injured after crash on A46 near Stoneleigh

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving left the carriageway and collided with a tree in near Stoneleigh.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police at 9.07pm following reports of a single car crash last night (Sunday February 23) on the A46 southbound, between junctions 4 and 5 near Stoneleigh.

Two ambulances, a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service and a paramedic officer responded to the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived to find an overturned car down an embankment.

A driver has sustained serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Stoneleigh. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service.A driver has sustained serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Stoneleigh. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service.
A driver has sustained serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Stoneleigh. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The driver, a man, was rapidly assessed and extricated from the vehicle and up the steep embankment with help from fire service colleagues.

"The man had sustained serious injuries and received trauma care at the scene before being conveyed by ambulance on blue lights and sirens to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”

Related topics:West Midlands Ambulance ServiceWarwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice