Driver seriously injured after crash on A46 near Stoneleigh
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police at 9.07pm following reports of a single car crash last night (Sunday February 23) on the A46 southbound, between junctions 4 and 5 near Stoneleigh.
Two ambulances, a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service and a paramedic officer responded to the incident.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived to find an overturned car down an embankment.
"The driver, a man, was rapidly assessed and extricated from the vehicle and up the steep embankment with help from fire service colleagues.
"The man had sustained serious injuries and received trauma care at the scene before being conveyed by ambulance on blue lights and sirens to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”