Driver taken to hospital after two vehicle collision on A5 near Rugby
A driver has been taken to hospital following a road collision on the A5 near Rugby today (Monday).
Part of the road was closed while emergency services attended the accident today.
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “There was a collision involving two cars close to Smockington Hollow at 11.30am this morning.
"One of the drivers taken to hospital as a precaution.”
The road was cleared by Highways just before 3pm.
