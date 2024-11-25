Driver taken to hospital after two vehicle collision on A5 near Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A driver has been taken to hospital following a road collision on the A5 near Rugby today (Monday).

Part of the road was closed while emergency services attended the accident today.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “There was a collision involving two cars close to Smockington Hollow at 11.30am this morning.

"One of the drivers taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The road was cleared by Highways just before 3pm.

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice