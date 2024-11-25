Driver taken to hospital after two vehicle collision on A5 near Rugby

A driver has been taken to hospital following a road collision on the A5 near Rugby today (Monday).

Part of the road was closed while emergency services attended the accident today.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “There was a collision involving two cars close to Smockington Hollow at 11.30am this morning.

"One of the drivers taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The road was cleared by Highways just before 3pm.