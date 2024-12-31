Elderly pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after collision with car in Rugby
An elderly pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Rugby.
The incident happened on Oliver Street just after 1pm on Tuesday December 17, and involved an elderly woman and the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa.
Warwickshire Police are today (Tuesday December 31) appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.
They said: "We are appealing for information after a collision in Rugby that has left a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries.
"Did you witness the collision or have you got dashcam footage?
"If so, please get in touch by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or calling 101, giving incident number 187 of 17 December."