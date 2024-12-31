Elderly pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after collision with car in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Dec 2024, 17:31 BST
The incident happened on Oliver Street just after 1pm on Tuesday December 17, and involved an elderly woman and the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa.The incident happened on Oliver Street just after 1pm on Tuesday December 17, and involved an elderly woman and the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa.
The incident happened on Oliver Street just after 1pm on Tuesday December 17, and involved an elderly woman and the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa.
An elderly pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Rugby.

The incident happened on Oliver Street just after 1pm on Tuesday December 17, and involved an elderly woman and the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Warwickshire Police are today (Tuesday December 31) appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: "We are appealing for information after a collision in Rugby that has left a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries.

"Did you witness the collision or have you got dashcam footage?

"If so, please get in touch by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or calling 101, giving incident number 187 of 17 December."

Related topics:RugbyWarwickshire Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice