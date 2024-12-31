Elderly pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after collision with car in Rugby

The incident happened on Oliver Street just after 1pm on Tuesday December 17, and involved an elderly woman and the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa.

An elderly pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Oliver Street just after 1pm on Tuesday December 17, and involved an elderly woman and the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Warwickshire Police are today (Tuesday December 31) appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "We are appealing for information after a collision in Rugby that has left a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries.

"Did you witness the collision or have you got dashcam footage?

"If so, please get in touch by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or calling 101, giving incident number 187 of 17 December."