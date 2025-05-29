Emergency services are searching for man who fell into the water at Draycote Water near Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 29th May 2025, 21:30 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 21:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services are currently searching for a man who fell into the water at Draycote Water near Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said the man fell off a boat this afternoon (May 29).

Draycote Water is currently closed as the search continues.

"We would ask that the public do not attempt to go near the area at this time as doing so could distract searchers," said Warwickshire Police.

Police at the scene at Draycote Water.Police at the scene at Draycote Water.
Police at the scene at Draycote Water.

"The man’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

"We will issue updates in due course.

"Thank you all for your patience and understanding."

Related topics:Emergency servicesWarwickshire PoliceRugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice