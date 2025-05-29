Emergency services are searching for man who fell into the water at Draycote Water near Rugby
Emergency services are currently searching for a man who fell into the water at Draycote Water near Rugby.
Warwickshire Police said the man fell off a boat this afternoon (May 29).
Draycote Water is currently closed as the search continues.
"We would ask that the public do not attempt to go near the area at this time as doing so could distract searchers," said Warwickshire Police.
"The man’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers.
"We will issue updates in due course.
"Thank you all for your patience and understanding."