Emergency services called to incident in Leamington - man taken to hospital
Several police cars were spotted in Victoria Terrace from around 1pm.
An ambulance was also sent to the scene.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “This afternoon officers were called by members of the public concerned for the safety on a man on Victoria Terrace.
“The man has been taken to hospital.”
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We were called to reports of concern for a patient’s welfare on Victoria Terrace at 12.47pm, one ambulance attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. Once brought to safety, he was assessed by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital.”