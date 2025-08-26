Emergency services called to incident in Leamington - man taken to hospital

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Leamington this afternoon (Tuesday August 26).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several police cars were spotted in Victoria Terrace from around 1pm.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “This afternoon officers were called by members of the public concerned for the safety on a man on Victoria Terrace.

Victoria Terrace in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

“The man has been taken to hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We were called to reports of concern for a patient’s welfare on Victoria Terrace at 12.47pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. Once brought to safety, he was assessed by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital.”