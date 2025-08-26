Emergency services called to incident in Leamington - man taken to hospital

By Staff Reporter
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:57 BST
Emergency services have been called to an incident in Leamington this afternoon (Tuesday August 26).

Several police cars were spotted in Victoria Terrace from around 1pm.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “This afternoon officers were called by members of the public concerned for the safety on a man on Victoria Terrace.

Victoria Terrace in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetviewplaceholder image
Victoria Terrace in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

“The man has been taken to hospital.”

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We were called to reports of concern for a patient’s welfare on Victoria Terrace at 12.47pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. Once brought to safety, he was assessed by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital.”

