Emergency services called to multiple crashes around Leamington over the weekend

Emergency services were called to multiple crashes over the weekend - some due to the heavy rainfall.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the incidents happened on the A46 on Saturday (June 7), although thankfully no serious injuries were reported.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "Please be mindful in heavy rain, use fog lights if visibility is seriously reduced, stick to the left lane unless overtaking and reduce your speed. Let’s all get to your destinations safely."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate incident, a car ended up on its roof after a crash on Lillington Avenue, Leamington. Police had to close the road between Kenilworth Road and Northumberland Ave while they awaited recovery.