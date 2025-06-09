Emergency services called to multiple crashes around Leamington over the weekend
Emergency services were called to multiple crashes over the weekend - some due to the heavy rainfall.
Many of the incidents happened on the A46 on Saturday (June 7), although thankfully no serious injuries were reported.
Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "Please be mindful in heavy rain, use fog lights if visibility is seriously reduced, stick to the left lane unless overtaking and reduce your speed. Let’s all get to your destinations safely."
In a separate incident, a car ended up on its roof after a crash on Lillington Avenue, Leamington. Police had to close the road between Kenilworth Road and Northumberland Ave while they awaited recovery.