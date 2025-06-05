Emergency services including air ambulance called to help boy in Leamington
The incident happened around 4.45pm on Wednesday (June 4).
Emergency services were called to scene near Telford Avenue in Lillington.
Some residents spotted several emergency crew heading towards the scene – including seeing the air ambulance landing in a nearby field.
The boy was found by ambulance crews in a critical condition and needed life-saving intervention at the scene.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a medical emergency at a location off Telford Avenue in Lillington at 4.46pm.
"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a boy in a critical condition.
"Ambulance crews immediately administered advanced life support before he was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire via land ambulance with the air ambulance medics travelling on board to continue treatment en route.”