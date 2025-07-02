Firefighters carried out ladder rescue at Warwick Castle tower after visitor was injured in fall
The visitor had fallen whilst climbing the stairs of Guy’s Tower sustaining injuries to their shoulder and leg.
Due to the narrow staircase a conventional method of getting them down was not possible.
The crew put a turntable ladder into action to bring the injured visitor back down to ground level to be taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
Guy’s Tower was built in the 14th century and was used to host guests of the Earl of Warwick.
The higher the status of the guest, the higher they resided in the tower.
This tower, at first glance, appears to be the tallest tower of the castle at 29 metres high.
However, Caesar’s Tower, which starts from lower down, actually stands taller at 40 metres high.