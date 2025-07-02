Firefighters carried out ladder rescue at Warwick Castle tower after visitor was injured in fall

By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 23:47 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 23:49 BST
Warwickshire Firefighters from Leamington have helped West Midlands Ambulance Service staff to come to the aid of a Warwick Castle visitor who suffered a fall inside one of the historical site’s most hard to reach areas for emergency services.

The visitor had fallen whilst climbing the stairs of Guy’s Tower sustaining injuries to their shoulder and leg.

Due to the narrow staircase a conventional method of getting them down was not possible.

The crew put a turntable ladder into action to bring the injured visitor back down to ground level to be taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Photos from the scene of the rescue. The visitor who was injured has been pixelated in respect of their privacy. Credit: Leamington Fire Station.placeholder image
Photos from the scene of the rescue. The visitor who was injured has been pixelated in respect of their privacy. Credit: Leamington Fire Station.

Guy’s Tower was built in the 14th century and was used to host guests of the Earl of Warwick.

The higher the status of the guest, the higher they resided in the tower.

This tower, at first glance, appears to be the tallest tower of the castle at 29 metres high.

However, Caesar’s Tower, which starts from lower down, actually stands taller at 40 metres high.

