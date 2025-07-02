Firefighters carried out ladder rescue at Warwick Castle tower after visitor was injured in fall

Warwickshire Firefighters from Leamington have helped West Midlands Ambulance Service staff to come to the aid of a Warwick Castle visitor who suffered a fall inside one of the historical site’s most hard to reach areas for emergency services.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitor had fallen whilst climbing the stairs of Guy’s Tower sustaining injuries to their shoulder and leg.

Due to the narrow staircase a conventional method of getting them down was not possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crew put a turntable ladder into action to bring the injured visitor back down to ground level to be taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Photos from the scene of the rescue. The visitor who was injured has been pixelated in respect of their privacy. Credit: Leamington Fire Station.

Guy’s Tower was built in the 14th century and was used to host guests of the Earl of Warwick.

The higher the status of the guest, the higher they resided in the tower.

This tower, at first glance, appears to be the tallest tower of the castle at 29 metres high.

However, Caesar’s Tower, which starts from lower down, actually stands taller at 40 metres high.