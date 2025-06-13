Four people - including two children - taken to hospital following crash on edge of Coventry

By News Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Four people - including two children - have been taken to hospital following a car crash last night (Thursday) on the edge of Coventry.

In total, eight people were injured in the collision at about 8.50pm on Brinklow Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been in collision and eight patients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From the first car, a boy had to be freed from the vehicle with assistance from fire service colleagues before being treated for potentially serious injuries.

In total, eight people were injured in the collision at about 8.50pm on Brinklow Road near Coventry.placeholder image
In total, eight people were injured in the collision at about 8.50pm on Brinklow Road near Coventry.

“A woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before they were both taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“A woman and a child from the second car were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to the same hospital.

“A man and three further children were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Related topics:CoventryWest Midlands Ambulance ServiceWarwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice