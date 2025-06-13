Four people - including two children - taken to hospital following crash on edge of Coventry

Four people - including two children - have been taken to hospital following a car crash last night (Thursday) on the edge of Coventry.

In total, eight people were injured in the collision at about 8.50pm on Brinklow Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been in collision and eight patients.

“From the first car, a boy had to be freed from the vehicle with assistance from fire service colleagues before being treated for potentially serious injuries.

“A woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before they were both taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“A woman and a child from the second car were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to the same hospital.

“A man and three further children were assessed and discharged at the scene.”