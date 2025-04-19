Harborough couple named among the four people killed in cable car crash near Naples

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Market Harborough have been named among four people killed in a cable car crash near Naples.

Elaine, 58, and Graeme Winn, 65, were in the mountain cable car cabin that fell to the ground at Monte Faito after one of the cables supporting it snapped on Thursday (April 17), local officials said.

The two other victims include the driver of the cable car, named by authorities as 59-year-old Carmine Parlato, and an Israeli woman identified as Janan Suliman.

A fifth person in the cabin, Ms Suliman's brother, was "extremely seriously injured" in the crash and airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, officials said.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Vincenzo De Luca, president of Campania, called the day “truly tragic and painful” and said his thoughts go to those who died or were injured and their families. Luigi Vicinanza Sindaco, the mayor of Castellammare, said on Facebook that there will be a day of mourning and cancelled all events for the Easter holiday.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of a British couple who have died in Italy and are in touch with the local authorities.”

We will bring you more on this as we get it.