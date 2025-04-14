Have you seen Jasmin? Concern grows for missing Leamington woman
Concerns are growing for a woman from Leamington who has been reported missing.
Warwickshire Police said 25-year-old Jasmin was last seen around 7pm on Friday evening (April 11).
Jasmin is around 5ft 1in, with dark red/black hair. She may be wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and black boots.
She has links to Leamington, Coventry and Stratford.
If anyone has seen Jasmin or knows of her whereabouts, they are being asked to call 999 quoting incident number 321 of April 11.