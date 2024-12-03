Have you seen John? Police concerned for welfare of elderly Kenilworth man

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:49 BST
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing elderly man from Kenilworth.

86-year-old John was last seen walking on Purlieu Lane at 8.45am today, (Tuesday December 3).

He is around 5'11" tall, of medium build and he may be wearing a navy blue cap, navy blue quilted jacket and navy blue/grey trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

If anyone sees him they should call 999 straight away citing incident number 158 of December 3.

