Have you seen Stuart? Call 999 if you see missing Warwickshire male
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Warwickshire male.
Stuart, from Nuneaton, went missing this afternoon (Wednesday April 16).
He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit in the area of Ringwood Highway and he may now be in the Potters Green area of Coventry.
If you see him, call 999 giving incident number 165 of today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.