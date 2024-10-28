Heavy smoke in the area due to fire at derelict building in Warwick

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Oct 2024, 17:01 BST
Firefighters have been called out to a fire at a derelict building in Warwick this afternoon (Monday October 28).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) were called to the Gallows Hill area of the town around 3pm.

Most Popular

Due to the volume of smoke from the fire, residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

WFRS said the incident is ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters have been called out to a fire in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Serviceplaceholder image
Firefighters have been called out to a fire in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were alerted at 2.57pm, on Monday (October 28) to reports of a house fire on Gallows Hill in Warwick.

"We had four appliances in attendance who, upon arrival, found a two-storey derelict building with fire located in first floor and roof space.

"50 percent of the building was affected by fire and the whole property was smoke logged.

"Due to smoke in the area, local residents were advised to close their windows and doors. Warwickshire Police were contacted.

"This is an ongoing incident.”

Related topics:Warwickshire Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice