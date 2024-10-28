Heavy smoke in the area due to fire at derelict building in Warwick

Firefighters have been called out to a fire at a derelict building in Warwick this afternoon (Monday October 28).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) were called to the Gallows Hill area of the town around 3pm.

Due to the volume of smoke from the fire, residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

WFRS said the incident is ongoing.

Firefighters have been called out to a fire in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were alerted at 2.57pm, on Monday (October 28) to reports of a house fire on Gallows Hill in Warwick.

"We had four appliances in attendance who, upon arrival, found a two-storey derelict building with fire located in first floor and roof space.

"50 percent of the building was affected by fire and the whole property was smoke logged.

"Due to smoke in the area, local residents were advised to close their windows and doors. Warwickshire Police were contacted.

"This is an ongoing incident.”