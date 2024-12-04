Helicopter aids search for missing elderly man from Kenilworth after police grow extremely worried

Police have said they are now extremely worried for the welfare of a missing Kenilworth man.

Warwickshire Police issued an appeal out yesterday (Tuesday December 3) about 87-year-old John and are still asking for the public’s help.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Officers have been out in significant numbers searching for John since he was first reported missing and earlier this evening a police helicopter joined the search.

“We are now extremely concerned for John's safety and we ask that you call 999 straight away if you see someone matching his description.”

Officers said they are extremely worried about John. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

John is described as around 5'11" tall, of medium build and he may be wearing a navy blue cap, navy blue quilted jacket and navy blue/grey trainers.

If anyone calls Warwickshire Police about John, they should quote incident number 158 of December 3.