Hit-and-run driver spotted chasing cat across motorway in Warwickshire
Warwickshire Police are investigating a crash which possibly involved a cat being chased around a motorway.
The crash happened on the M6 free toll section towards the M42/M6 Toll at around 8.40 on Saturday June 28 and involved a black Ford Transit and a red Skoda car.
The occupant of the Skoda sustained injuries and the driver/passenger of the transit fled the scene.
Warwickshire Police said: "We are particularly interested to speak to anyone with dash cam footage, the occupants of the van were reported as chasing a cat around the motorway before they ran away. If you saw anything, please get in touch, quoting log 408 28/06/25."