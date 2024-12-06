How you can help: Organised search for John Taylor planned for tonight (Friday) in Kenilworth

Police are still searching for John Taylor.

Members of the public who want to help with the search for John Taylor are being invited to meet at the Queen and Castle pub car park in Kenilworth at 7pm tonight (December 6).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge number of people have been searching for the 86-year-old since he went missing on Tuesday December 3.

And tonight, an organised search is being planned. People are being asked to meet at the Queen and Castle pub at 7pm for a debrief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers said they need about 30 people to walk in a line and stay together covering large areas of Greenland/woodland as well as other areas.

In their information, they said:

Car drivers are beneficial so we can cover other areas, go have a break and go again. Bonus if you will take non drivers.

You ideally need wellies, costs, gloves and torches.

Dog friendly dogs welcome as sometimes dogs will spot things we wouldn’t.

We will be heading out no later than 7.20pm.

Warwockshire Police has advised people taking part in the search to stay safe, especially with the weather turning.

"The search is continuing today and there remains a large police presence in the area,” they said.

"One of our specialist teams has been carrying out water searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in regular contact with John’s family and ensuring they get the support they need.

“The officers, the search and rescue teams and John’s family are all hugely grateful for the support they have received from members of the public.

“We’re keen to highlight that there is an extreme weather warning in place over the weekend and John’s family are urging people not to put themselves in danger to help with the search. We’re especially discouraging people from going searching in the dark.

“We’d also like to reassure you that all farm outbuildings in the area have now been searched and ask that people avoid going into these, especially after dark. This is causing alarm to their owners.

“We’ll be sure to keep you updated over the weekend. Thank you for your ongoing support.”