In Pictures: Police, residents and search teams continue search for missing Kenilworth man John Taylor

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 15:40 BST
Police, residents and members of the Warwickshire Search and Rescue team are continuing to search for missing 86-year-old John Taylor from Kenilworth.

86-year-old John was reported missing on Tuesday morning (December 3).

Since then, officers have been searching the area with helicopters and police dogs as well as appealing for the public’s help.

A large search effort took place last night (December 4) by police and members of the community, which has continued today.

Warwickshire Police said it would like to thank people for their help with the search but also asked that people don’t take any risks including going in or too close to water.

Officers are also asking people to check their outhouses, sheds and barns for John or signs of him.

If anyone sees John they should call 999 quoting incident number 158 of December 3.

Here’s a selection of photos of the search efforts today (December 5) provided by Warwickshire Police.

