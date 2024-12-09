In pictures: Trees blown over in Leamington and Warwick during Storm Darragh

In total, ambulance crews treated four people, including a woman and child, who both escaped with minor injuries.

However, two men suffered serious injuries in two separate incidents.

As we reported on Saturday (December 7), a giant cedar tree fell at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West in Leamington at about 4.55pm.

Three people were trapped underneath.

A woman and a child managed to get themselves to safety with minor injuries but a man was seriously injured.

In a separate incident in Myton Road, Warwick, a man was injured by a fallen tree on Saturday at 12.40pm.

An ambulance was hit by a falling branch in Welford on Avon at 6.20pm on Saturday which caused its windscreen to crack.

Photos of fallen trees at William Tarver Close and St Nicholas Park in Warwick have also been sent in.

1 . Trees blown down in Leamington and Warwick A large tree was blown down in William Tarver Close, Warwick, during the storm. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Trees blown down in Leamington and Warwick The large cedar tree at the junction of Portland Place West and Grove Street in Leamington was blown down during Storm Darragh. Photo: Leamington Police

3 . Trees blown down in Leamington and Warwick A tree was blown down at the Emscote Road entrance on St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo: Geoff Ousbey