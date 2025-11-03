Kenilworth man arrested after pedestrian dies following crash in town

A pedestrian has died after a crash in Kenilworth. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

A man from Kenilworth has been arrested after a pedestrian died following a crash in the town over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Leamington Road at around 8.20pm on Sunday (November 2), following a reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at the junction of Leamington Road and Bullimore Grove.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Road closures were in also in place.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

Warwickshire Police said the man’s next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specialist police officers.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a man, a pedestrian, being given CPR by police.

"Crews immediately took over resuscitation efforts to perform advanced life support before rapidly conveying him to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man, and he died later in hospital.”

Warwickshire Police said a 39-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and added that he is currently in police custody.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, are being urged to call 101 or email: [email protected] quoting incident number 326 of November 2.