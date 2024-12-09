Man dies after being hit by a car near Stoneleigh

A man in his 40s has died after being hit by a car near Stoneleigh.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Friday December 6, just before 8.30pm, on Coventry Road near the junction with Stareton Lane, south of Stoneleigh.

Police said he was hit by a grey VW Polo. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, and later sadly died yesterday (Sunday December 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: "His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The incident happened on Friday December 6, just before 8.30pm, on Coventry Road near the junction with Stareton Lane, south of Stoneleigh. (Photo: Google).

"If you saw something in the lead up to this incident or were a witness to the collision, particularly if you have dashcam or CCTV footage, contact us citing Incident 363 of 6 December online (link in the comments), by phone on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The investigating officer is DC 1655 Brown."