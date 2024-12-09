Man dies after being hit by a car near Stoneleigh

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
A man in his 40s has died after being hit by a car near Stoneleigh.

The incident happened on Friday December 6, just before 8.30pm, on Coventry Road near the junction with Stareton Lane, south of Stoneleigh.

Most Popular

Police said he was hit by a grey VW Polo. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, and later sadly died yesterday (Sunday December 8).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: "His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The incident happened on Friday December 6, just before 8.30pm, on Coventry Road near the junction with Stareton Lane, south of Stoneleigh. (Photo: Google).placeholder image
The incident happened on Friday December 6, just before 8.30pm, on Coventry Road near the junction with Stareton Lane, south of Stoneleigh. (Photo: Google).

"If you saw something in the lead up to this incident or were a witness to the collision, particularly if you have dashcam or CCTV footage, contact us citing Incident 363 of 6 December online (link in the comments), by phone on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The investigating officer is DC 1655 Brown."

Related topics:PoliceWarwickshire PoliceCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice