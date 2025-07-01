Man dies after falling from his motorbike near Southam

A man has died after falling from his motorbike near Southam.

Emergency services were called to the A423 Southam Road between Southam and Ladbroke at around 8.50pm on Monday June 30.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance also attended the incident and Warwickshire Police had also put a road closure in place.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man was declared dead at the scene.

A man has died after falling from his motorbike near Southam. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from his motorbike on Southam Road at 8.48pm, one ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”