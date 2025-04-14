Man dies after tanker crash on M40 between Leamington and Warwick
At around 8.50am last Friday (April 11), a tanker had broken down on the northbound stretch of the M40 between junction 13 (Bishop’s Tachbrook) and junction 14 (Leamington/Warwick).
Warwickshire Police said that around ten minutes later, the driver of a white Peugeot van hit the stationary tanker.
Officers from Warwickshire Police attended the scene, along with the West Midlands Ambulance Service but the driver of the van – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
The tanker driver was uninjured.
Due to the incident the stretch of the M40 was closed for a long period of time.
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
An appeal has also been issue for any dashcam footage.
Anyone with information should report it online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting incident number 71 of April 11.