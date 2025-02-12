Man found dead in car in Leamington road
A man has been found dead in the passenger seat of a car in a Leamington road.
The incident took place in St Margaret’s Road yesterday morning (Tuesday February 11).
Concerned passers-by had reported the discovery and Police attended the scene and found the body of a man in his 60s, who has not been named.
Warwickshire Police have said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and that his next of kin have been informed and that documentation will be prepared for the coroner in the coming days,