Man in critical condition after crash on the edge of the Rugby borough
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 7.27am to the collision near Ansty and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Critical Care Car from the Air Ambulance Service to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found the driver of the car, a man, in a critical condition.
“He was removed from the car with the assistance of fire colleagues before ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care.
“He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with the Critical Care medics travelling on board to continue treatment en route.
“The driver of the lorry, a man, was treated for minor injuries and taken to the same hospital for further treatment.”