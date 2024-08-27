Man taken to hospital after being trapped under a car between Leamington and Warwick
Emergency services – including an air ambulance – were called to Portia Way in Heathcote earlier this afternoon (August 27).
Members of the public said Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue were also spotted at the scene.
The road was also closed while emergency services helped the man.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.13pm by the fire service to Portia Way, Heathcote, Warwick.
"A paramedic officer, two ambulances and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene to find a man who was in a critical condition after he became trapped underneath a car.
"The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer advanced trauma care to the man before he was conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”