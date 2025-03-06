Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after crash in Warwick

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Warwick.

Emergency serviced were called to Birmingham Road at around 11.50am this morning (Thursday March 6).

The crash involved a car and a bike and one man was taken to hospital.

The road was closed around the junction with St Michael’s road. As of 4.30pm traffic reports said the road was still closed.

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Warwick. The incident happened on Birmingham road near the junction of St Michael's Road. Photo by Google Streetview.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a bike at the junction of St Michaels Road and Birmingham Road in Warwick at 11.51am.

"We sent an ambulance to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man who they treated for potentially serious injuries before conveying him, under emergency driving conditions, to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”