Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Warwick

By Staff Reporter
Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 16:35 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash near Warwick.

The incident involved a car and a motorcyclist at the junction of Gallows Hill and Warwick Technology Park at around 9am on Wednesday August 13.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist, a man, sustained serious injuries in the collision and received trauma care by the ambulance service.

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash near Warwick. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Once stabilised, he was conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights and sirens to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”

On Thursday August 14, Warwickshire Police issued a witness appeal for the incident.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Information can be give to the force by calling 101 or by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ and quoting incident reference 71 of August 13.

