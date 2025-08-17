A motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash yesterday (Saturday August 16) near Lutterworth.

Leicestershire Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dash cam footage to come forward.

The collision happened at 2.50pm, close to the entrance of Buckwell Lodge farm in Lutterworth Road near North Kilworth.

It involved two vehicles – a black Ford Fiesta and a green Kawasaki ZX400.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

PC Ellise Timmins, from the police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances and as part of our enquiries we are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area and saw the collision occur or has captured any dash cam footage.”

Information can be provided online at https://www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ or by calling 101, quoting incident 433 of 16 August.