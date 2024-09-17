Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple fire engines were called to fire next to a block of flats in Leamington.

Crews from Kenilworth, Leamington and Southam fire stations were all sent to the incident around 1.20am on Monday (September 16).

According to fire fighters, the fire initially involved a bin storage area but then spread to the roof of one of the low rise flat blocks.

A street location for the fire was not given by the fire service.

At the beginning of the incident, there were concerns people were trapped inside the building but fire crews said no one was injured.

Kenilworth Fire Station posted about the incident on its Facebook Page.

In the post, a spokesperson said: “Kenilworth on-call firefighters were mobilised as part of a “make pumps 4” incident in Leamington Spa.

"This request was for water, personnel and breathing apparatus purposes. It was also initially believed that people were inside the building trapped.

“Fire engines from Leamington Fire Station and Southam Fire Station were also in attendance.

“The incident involved a fire involving a bin store which spread into the roof of a block of low rise flats.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire. The turntable ladder from Leamington was also used to access parts of the roof.

“A gas main became involved in fire during the incident. Cooling of surrounding areas took place whilst the gas board isolated the supply.

“There were no injuries at this incident.

“We returned to station just after 5am.”