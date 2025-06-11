Off-duty police officers spring into action to help save cyclist's life after he collapsed near Warwick

Two off-duty police officers sprang into action to help save the life of a cyclist after he collapsed near Warwick.

Part of a bike group, the man was almost at the end of a 45-mile ride on Sunday (June 8) when he suffered a cardiac arrest near Hampton Lucy.

After seeing the commotion, PCs Sam Long and Faye Gardner, who were on their way home from the Two Castles Run, stopped to help – giving life-saving CPR until paramedics arrived.

The man was then taken in an ambulance to hospital where he’s now recovering.

Doctors have since told the pair if they hadn’t acted so quickly, the man would almost certainly have died.

Recalling the incident, Faye said: “I don’t know if it’s the nature of the job, but we didn’t think twice about stopping.

"I’d just completed the race, and Sam had come along to support me, so we were driving home when we saw a load of cyclists and people in the road.

"We jumped straight out the car, ran up to the crowd and offered to take over CPR until paramedics arrived.

"They used the defibrillator to shock the man’s heart into rhythm and Sam did compressions until he started breathing on his own.

"By the time he left, he was up and talking to paramedics, which was amazing.

"It was a crazy half an hour, but we’re glad we could help and to be completely honest, I’m prouder of that than I am of finishing the race.

"We’d like to wish him a speedy recovery and hope he’s back out on his bike soon.”