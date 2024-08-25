Officers appealing for help in finding missing Leamington teenager

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2024, 13:28 BST
Officers are appealing for help in finding Zeenat from Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwickshire PoliceOfficers are appealing for help in finding Zeenat from Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Officers are appealing for help in finding Zeenat from Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in finding a Leamington teenager who has been reported missing.

16-year-old Zeenat was reported as missing from her home on Saturday evening (August 24).

Her family are becoming increasingly worried for her and we're asking anyone who sees Zeenat or knows where she might be to get in touch. She is known to have connections to Birmingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zeenat is described as Asian, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She was thought to be wearing Nike black leggings, Nike crop top with long sleeves and white and grey trainers. She may also be carrying a River Island bag.

Anyone who's seen her or knows where she might be should contact Warwickshire police at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101.

Related topics:LeamingtonBirminghamRiver IslandWarwickshireNike