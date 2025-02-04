Officers searching for Warwick man Stefan Watkins have found human remains in an area of Coventry.

The remains, which were discovered in Charterhouse Fields on Saturday afternoon, have been forensically recovered and will be subject to a post-mortem in due course.

Warwickshire Police have been searching an area of Coventry as part of their ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Stefan Watkins.

Stefan, who was 47 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing on May 23, 2023, having not been seen for several weeks.

Warwickshire Police said: “Formal identification has yet to take place, however we have updated Stefan’s next of kin and family with this latest development.”