One week on and the Kenilworth community continues to unite in its search for John Taylor

It was this time last week that John Taylor was reported missing in Kenilworth.

And since then, hundreds of people have taken to the streets, fields and parks in search of the 86-year-old.

Sadly, no sightings of John have been reported - but that has not stopped the incredible efforts of both the police and the town's community.

And let's not forget the work done by the Warwickshire Search and Rescue and Northamptonshire Search and Rescue – they are the people we have seen in the fields wearing red uniforms.

The search for John Taylor continues

Warwickshire Police said: "They are all volunteers who bring much expertise to searches for missing people. We and Mr Taylor’s family are very grateful for their support."

Today Warwickshire Police added: “Based on the information we have gathered through our investigations, our searches have focused on the area around Kenilworth Castle and Abbey Fields. We do not believe John has travelled beyond this area.

“The search has included search specialists, door-to-door enquiries, financial checks, mobile phone enquiries, police dogs, drones, dash cam footage and the police helicopter to name only a few.

“This week we continue to search using experts who can search in areas that have been unsafe to search so far without specialist kit and equipment.

“As we continue to support John’s family, and to work with partner agencies in the search for John, we just wanted to say a thank you to all for your support.

"We will provide further updates when there’s factual information we can share with the support of John’s family.”

One week on, maybe now is the time to jog people's memories again - did you see anything this time last week? Have you checked your door cams and dash cams in the car?

Public searches are still continuing and we all highly recommend that everyone joins the Help Find John Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1220701555675154 or search for ‘Help Find John’ on Facebook. The organisers behind this, and the public search, are truly remarkable people. They are out in all weathers, while also holding down jobs and looking after their families. We know that John's family are grateful for everyone's efforts.

One place that deserves huge praise is the Queen and Castle pub, which has become the headquarters for the public search.

The wonderful staff there have been providing free hot drinks and a place for people to co-ordinate, while also trying to run a business themselves in these tough times.

As the local paper, The Courier and Weekly News have been out on the searches and kept John's name in the news - and we all have John's family in our thoughts as we continue to search for him.

Remember, John was last seen at Abbey Fields next to Finham Brook at around 9.20am on Tuesday December 3.

Police are still asking people to check their gardens, barns and for dog walkers to look for him.

Any sightings can be reported on 999. Any other information that may help can be reported on 101 or online using our website.