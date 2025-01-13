Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on M42 near Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on the M42 near Warwickshire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call from West Midlands Police reporting a serious collision involving a pedestrian on the southbound carriageway of the M42 in Solihull between junctions 4 and 3a at around 11.10pm last night (Sunday January 12).

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was declared dead on the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found emergency service colleagues providing basic life support to a male pedestrian in a critical condition after reportedly being involved in a collision with a vehicle.

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the M42 near Warwickshire. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

“The team of ambulance staff quickly commenced advanced life support.

"Sadly despite everyone’s best efforts nothing could be done to save the man, and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”