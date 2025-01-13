Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on M42 near Warwickshire
West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call from West Midlands Police reporting a serious collision involving a pedestrian on the southbound carriageway of the M42 in Solihull between junctions 4 and 3a at around 11.10pm last night (Sunday January 12).
Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was declared dead on the scene.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found emergency service colleagues providing basic life support to a male pedestrian in a critical condition after reportedly being involved in a collision with a vehicle.
“The team of ambulance staff quickly commenced advanced life support.
"Sadly despite everyone’s best efforts nothing could be done to save the man, and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”