Pedestrian dies after collision with van in south Warwickshire – police appealing for information

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 12:07 BST
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in south Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said that the tragic incident happened today, just after midnight (November 1), on the A46 between Bishopston Hill Island and the junction with Alcester Road.

Officers said: "Sadly, the pedestrian – believed to be a 53-year-old man – passed away following the collision.

"It is believed that the man had, prior to being on the carriageway, been riding a bicycle.

"We are looking for any witnesses to the collision or to events prior to the collision to come forward, particularly if they have dashcam or CCTV footage.

"If you can help with our investigation, contact us citing Incident 4 of 1 November:

"The investigating officer is Inspector 0373 Huntley."

