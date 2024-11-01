A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in south Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said that the tragic incident happened today, just after midnight (November 1), on the A46 between Bishopston Hill Island and the junction with Alcester Road.

Officers said: "Sadly, the pedestrian – believed to be a 53-year-old man – passed away following the collision.

"It is believed that the man had, prior to being on the carriageway, been riding a bicycle.

"We are looking for any witnesses to the collision or to events prior to the collision to come forward, particularly if they have dashcam or CCTV footage.

"If you can help with our investigation, contact us citing Incident 4 of 1 November:

Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

"The investigating officer is Inspector 0373 Huntley."