Pedestrian dies after crash on A46 near Stoneleigh

By Staff Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:15 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo by Warwickshire Policeplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo by Warwickshire Police
A pedestrian has died after crash on the A46 near Stoneleigh.

Emergency services were called to Leaf Lane at around 4.15am on Sunday (November 2), after a car hit a pedestrian on the A46 southbound.

Most Popular

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said the man’s next of kin has been informed.

Road closures were in place while emergency services attended the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage should call 101 or email: [email protected] quoting incident number 57 of November 2.

Related topics:Emergency servicesWarwickshire Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice