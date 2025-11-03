Pedestrian dies after crash on A46 near Stoneleigh
A pedestrian has died after crash on the A46 near Stoneleigh.
Emergency services were called to Leaf Lane at around 4.15am on Sunday (November 2), after a car hit a pedestrian on the A46 southbound.
The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Warwickshire Police said the man’s next of kin has been informed.
Road closures were in place while emergency services attended the scene.
Any witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage should call 101 or email: [email protected] quoting incident number 57 of November 2.