Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car in Warwickshire

By News Reporter
Published 30th May 2025, 09:50 BST

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a collision with a car in Warwickshire last night (Thursday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9pm to Allendale Crescent, Studley, and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene and a Community First Responder was also in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

“The pedestrian, a man, was treated for serious injuries.

“Ambulance staff then conveyed him on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The driver of the car was not injured.”

