Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car in Warwickshire
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a collision with a car in Warwickshire last night (Thursday).
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9pm to Allendale Crescent, Studley, and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene and a Community First Responder was also in attendance.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.
“The pedestrian, a man, was treated for serious injuries.
“Ambulance staff then conveyed him on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.
“The driver of the car was not injured.”